Regional in-charge Ombudsman office Karachi visits at NADRA mega center

Senior adviser in-charge, Federal Ombudsman Regional Office, Karachi, Syed Anwar Hyder on Friday visited National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Mega Center, DHA Karachi to review facilities being provided to citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Senior adviser in-charge, Federal Ombudsman Regional Office, Karachi, Syed Anwar Hyder on Friday visited National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Mega Center, DHA Karachi to review facilities being provided to citizens.

The senior adviser visited all the sections of Mega Center, held a conversation with people present there and inquired about their problems. He directed NADRA center in charge for taking immediate steps to resolve the problems.

Syed Anwar Hyder also instructed the staff to further improve service delivery and demonstrate competence to the best of their ability so that the problems of the people could be resolved at the earliest.

He also called for beefing up security arrangements at the center to prevent any unpleasant situation.

In-charge of NADRA mega center, Zeeshan Ali informed that the center had 26 service counters which extend round the clock services to around 2000 people on daily basis.

Proper seating, drinking water and lavatory facilities were also available for people at the center, he informed.