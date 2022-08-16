Regional in charge ombudsman to hold open court on 17th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :In charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan will hold an open court in Jouhrabad on Wednesday (August 17).

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the purpose to the open court is to providespeedy justice to people living in remote areas and raise awareness about the processof lodging complaints with the ombudsman.