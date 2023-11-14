Open Menu

Regional In Charge SEPA Visits Junkyards In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 09:56 PM

On the directives of Director General Environment Protection Department Sindh (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Regional In-charge Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul AMeer Sumbal and his team visited the junkyards working in Nawabshah city and stopped them from burning tyres

Dr Sumbal said that poisonous gases spread in environment when tyres were burnt, which were hazardous for human life and the environment. SEPA team prevented tyre burner to desire from repeating this action.

In another visit the SEPA team visited animals bone collection site near local sugar mill Sanghar Road and prevented the workers from collection of animal bones.

On the occasion SEPA team was informed that animal bones after collection are supplied to pot manufacturing factories.

They said that the bones collected and stored here create bad smell in the environment.

In order to give relief to public, the SEPA team instructed owners this trade should be removed from here so that area residents shall be prevented from bad smell and diseases arising out of it. The SEPA team strongly warmed the bone traders in case of contravening the laws of environment protection.

