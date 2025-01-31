Open Menu

Regional In Charge SEPA Visits PMH Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah

Under the special directives of Provincial Minister of Environment, the Regional In charge Sepa Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Amir Sumbal along with Assistant Director Sepa Anjum Khand and Chemist Talib Hussain visited People's Medical Hospital Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Under the special directives of Provincial Minister of Environment, the Regional In charge Sepa Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Amir Sumbal along with Assistant Director Sepa Anjum Khand and Chemist Talib Hussain visited People's Medical Hospital Nawabshah.

The team conducted an environmental inspection of hospital waste management and Sanitation arrangements. On this occasion, the Regional Incharge said that at the time of visit, the hospital waste was not being segregated from the generation point and there were also no color coding of waste buckets.

He noticed that out of two incinerators installed at hospital one was not working while the second insenerater doesn't have enough capacity to work efficiently.

He said that additional hospital waste was also being dumped on the court road in open.

The Regional in-charge directed officers concerned to segregate the waste from the correct sample and activate the incinerators to dispose and burn the waste as per environmental law.

He said that at the same time, the environmental approval of the hospital administration was found expired. He instructed that environmental approval should be renewed to ensure compliance with the environmental law SEP Act 2014.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in ..

9 minutes ago
 7-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman

7-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman

4 minutes ago
 KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Cent ..

KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber ..

8 minutes ago
 RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations

RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations

8 minutes ago
 Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders better traffic management on B ..

Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road

8 minutes ago
Imran Khan's lawyer expresses satisfaction over ja ..

Imran Khan's lawyer expresses satisfaction over jail facilities

4 minutes ago
 FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies

FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies

4 minutes ago
 Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in se ..

Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

4 minutes ago
 LHC expresses concern over declining groundwater l ..

LHC expresses concern over declining groundwater levels

4 minutes ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for k ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 10 terrorists KP operat ..

4 minutes ago
 Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah

Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan