Regional In Charge SEPA Visits PMH Nawabshah
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
Under the special directives of Provincial Minister of Environment, the Regional In charge Sepa Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Amir Sumbal along with Assistant Director Sepa Anjum Khand and Chemist Talib Hussain visited People's Medical Hospital Nawabshah
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Under the special directives of Provincial Minister of Environment, the Regional In charge Sepa Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Amir Sumbal along with Assistant Director Sepa Anjum Khand and Chemist Talib Hussain visited People's Medical Hospital Nawabshah.
The team conducted an environmental inspection of hospital waste management and Sanitation arrangements. On this occasion, the Regional Incharge said that at the time of visit, the hospital waste was not being segregated from the generation point and there were also no color coding of waste buckets.
He noticed that out of two incinerators installed at hospital one was not working while the second insenerater doesn't have enough capacity to work efficiently.
He said that additional hospital waste was also being dumped on the court road in open.
The Regional in-charge directed officers concerned to segregate the waste from the correct sample and activate the incinerators to dispose and burn the waste as per environmental law.
He said that at the same time, the environmental approval of the hospital administration was found expired. He instructed that environmental approval should be renewed to ensure compliance with the environmental law SEP Act 2014.
