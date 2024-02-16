Open Menu

Regional Incharge SEPA Chairs Meeting Regarding Plastic Bag

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Regional Incharge SEPA chairs meeting regarding plastic bag

Regional Incharge SEPA Dr .Ameer Gul Sumbul chairs a meeting of plastic bag wholesalers and retailers owners of NawabShah in his office here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Regional Incharge SEPA Dr .Ameer Gul Sumbul chairs a meeting of plastic bag wholesalers and retailers owners of NawabShah in his office here on Friday.

Addressing the meeting he said that on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Arshad Wali Muhammad, Environment Secretary Agha Wasif Abbas, Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Director General Waris Ali Gabol, environmental protection rules are being implemented in the district so that the district can be cleaned from pollution.

The use of (non-degradable banned plastic) should be stopped. If any retailer or wholesaler is seen buying and selling plastic bags, strict legal action will be taken against him.

Plastic bag wholesalers and retailer owners assured the Regional Incharge SEPA of their full cooperation in implementing the Sepa rules.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister From

Recent Stories

Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women Uni ..

Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women University Sukkur

4 seconds ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places i ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD

6 seconds ago
 SC to hear petition against general elections on F ..

SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 19

8 seconds ago
 FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

9 seconds ago
 DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

11 seconds ago
 Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muh ..

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..

7 minutes ago
RDA issues notice to marketing company for adverti ..

RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..

7 minutes ago
 Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

15 minutes ago
 SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop

SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop

15 minutes ago
 Woman abducted in Wah

Woman abducted in Wah

15 minutes ago
 People’s decision to be implemented by summoning ..

People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi

9 minutes ago
 Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment

Drug peddlers sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan