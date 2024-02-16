Regional Incharge SEPA Chairs Meeting Regarding Plastic Bag
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Regional Incharge SEPA Dr .Ameer Gul Sumbul chairs a meeting of plastic bag wholesalers and retailers owners of NawabShah in his office here on Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Regional Incharge SEPA Dr .Ameer Gul Sumbul chairs a meeting of plastic bag wholesalers and retailers owners of NawabShah in his office here on Friday.
Addressing the meeting he said that on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Arshad Wali Muhammad, Environment Secretary Agha Wasif Abbas, Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Director General Waris Ali Gabol, environmental protection rules are being implemented in the district so that the district can be cleaned from pollution.
The use of (non-degradable banned plastic) should be stopped. If any retailer or wholesaler is seen buying and selling plastic bags, strict legal action will be taken against him.
Plastic bag wholesalers and retailer owners assured the Regional Incharge SEPA of their full cooperation in implementing the Sepa rules.
APP/mwq
