Regional Incharge SEPA Visits Ultrafiltration Plant
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Regional Incharge SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Gul Amir Sambal along with his team visited ultrafiltration plant and drinking water and sewage water plant from Gujra Wah and sent water samples to the laboratory for testing.
According to details, Regional Incharge SEPA Dr.
Gul Amir Sambal visited drinking water and sewage water from Ultrafiltration Plant and Gujra Wah and took water samples and sent them to the laboratory.
On the special instructions of Environment Protection, the ultrafiltration plant has been visited today to check the quality of drinking water, which includes water from filter plants, water supply water and ground water. And at the same time, samples of sewage water have also been taken and sent to the laboratory for examination.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Citizens call for action in CDA's maiden environmental 'E-Kachehri'21 minutes ago
-
Heavy bikes provided to traffic wardens41 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in USKT41 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan pavilion explores new export opportunities, strengthening business ties'41 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 104 new dengue cases1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes 180-kg hashish from truck1 hour ago
-
Four school teachers killed, six injured in accident1 hour ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders killed in shootout1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Donald Trump on election victory1 hour ago
-
Two hit to death by train1 hour ago
-
TIKA continues to support JPMC for providing free of cost treatment1 hour ago
-
Naqvi reaffirms commitment to Chinese security after Karachi incident2 hours ago