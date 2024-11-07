Open Menu

Regional Incharge SEPA Visits Ultrafiltration Plant

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Regional Incharge SEPA visits ultrafiltration plant

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Regional Incharge SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Gul Amir Sambal along with his team visited ultrafiltration plant and drinking water and sewage water plant from Gujra Wah and sent water samples to the laboratory for testing.

According to details, Regional Incharge SEPA Dr.

Gul Amir Sambal visited drinking water and sewage water from Ultrafiltration Plant and Gujra Wah and took water samples and sent them to the laboratory.

On the special instructions of Environment Protection, the ultrafiltration plant has been visited today to check the quality of drinking water, which includes water from filter plants, water supply water and ground water. And at the same time, samples of sewage water have also been taken and sent to the laboratory for examination.

