Regional Insurance Ombudsman Office inaugurated in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr. Khawer Jameel on Wednesday inaugurated the regional office of the Advisor to Federal Insurance Ombudsman here in Multan.

Dr. Khawar unveiled the plaque to open the regional office of the advisor of FIO.

Director General, Federal Insurance Ombudsman Office Karachi Mubashir Nadeem Siddiqui, Advisor FIO for regional office Multan Muhammad Azam Joyia, Commissioner Multan Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem Khan and other senior officers were present.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr. Khawer Jameel visited different sections of the office and met with the citizens.

Earlier, upon his arrival, Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr. Khawar Jameel was accorded a warm welcome with a salute by a smartly turned out police contingent.