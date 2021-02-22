Regional languages like various flowers as bouquet: DC Awaran Saifullah

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Monday said that our regional languages are like different flowers in as a bouquet and all languages have their own charm and effect.

In a statement on regional languages, he said no one could deny the importance of regional languages saying that languages are our sources of identification and culture in the areas.

Deputy Commissioner Awaran Saifullah Khetran said regional languages are the cause of the beauty of society saying measures would be taken to improve mother tongues which is maintained alive our culture in the area.

He said provincial government was also taking measures to promote local languages by education which is important for development of the province.

We must all treat each other well he said we should respect every language and culture for betterment of the society and development of regional languages.

He said we all have to hold on to the footsteps of tolerance and brotherhood for satisfaction of each other in the areas.