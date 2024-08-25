Open Menu

Regional Met Centre Forecast Downpour In Parts Of Balochistan From Monday

August 25, 2024

Regional Met Centre forecast downpour in parts of Balochistan from Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Quetta has forecast that a low-pressure system is likely to approach eastern and southern parts of Balochistan on Monday evening that may cause widespread rain/thunderstorm in Naseerabad, Sibi, Kalat, Lasbela and Loralai divisions till the end of the month.

Under the influence of this weather system, various parts of the province are expected to experience wind and thundershowers from August 26 to 31.

Due to downpour system, heavy rainfall, wind and thundershower are expected in Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbela and Loralai while there may be torrential rain at a few places in Harnai, Ziarat, Kachhi, Sibi, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar.

The regional Met Centre issued alert that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs, streams and hill torrents of Awaran, Lasbela, Hub, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Barkhan, MusaKhail, Harnai, Kachhi, Ziarat, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad.

The Centre forecasted that flood may occur in low laying areas of Sibi, Sohbatpur, Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad region.

The departments concerned are advised to remain vigilant and take all precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and heavy rains in the province.

