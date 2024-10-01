Open Menu

Regional Ombudsman Conducts Hearing On Complaints Against SSGC & SEPCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Regional Ombudsman conducts hearing on complaints against SSGC & SEPCO

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) In order to address public grievances, the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat on Monday conducted a hearing on complaints filed against Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) at Regional Office Larkana.

The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Office Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah, presided over the hearing and listened attentively to the complaints of the affected citizens. After a thorough examination of the cases, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah concluded the complaints by redressing the issues raised by the complainants against the agencies.

The hearing was conducted under the Federal Ombudsman's Outreach Complaints Resolution (OCR) project. This initiative aims to provide a convenient platform for residents in remote areas to file and resolve their grievances against federal government agencies. By bringing the Ombudsman's services closer to the people, the OCR project has significantly enhanced accessibility to justice.

The successful resolution of these complaints demonstrates the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to protecting the rights of citizens and ensuring that government agencies are accountable for their actions.

