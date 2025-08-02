Open Menu

Regional Ombudsman For Resolving Public Complaint Regarding Mobile Phone Tower

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, on the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, paid a visit to Daulatpur Town in response to a public complaint regarding mobile phone towers.

During the visit, the regional director met with the complainant, local residents, and representatives of the mobile company. He assessed the potential health and environmental impacts caused by the tower, particularly focusing on issues related to radiation, noise from generators, and other concerns raised by the community.

He said that the visit was initiated following a complaint lodged by local resident Shehzad Roshan Soomro regarding the installation and operation of the mobile tower. He instructed officials of the relevant department to take necessary measures to address the concerns of the local population and ensure safeguards are in place to mitigate any harmful effects on health or the environment.

