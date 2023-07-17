Regional ombudsman holds kuli Katchehi in Matiari

Regional Director Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon held Khuli Katchehri (open court) here on Monday

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Director Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon held Khuli Katchehri (open court) here on Monday.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, the Regional Director listened to the problems of pensioners and issued directives to officers and staff of the District Accounts office for resolving issues.

Later, Talking to Media Regional Ombudsman said that on the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Ejaz Ali financial problems of Government employees regarding salaries and pensions of retired Employees were being resolved by holding khuli Katcheries.

District Accounts Officer Matiari Syed Iftikhar Ali, Additional Accounts Officer �I Haji Muzzafar Hussain, Additional Accounts officer-II Zulfiqar Ali Ansari, Assistant Accounts Officer Saleh Jatoi, Auditor Faisal Panhwar, Auditor Adeel Khan and others were also present on the occasion.