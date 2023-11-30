Open Menu

Regional Ombudsman Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 08:03 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Ejaz Ali Khan, Regional Director Ombudsman Fazal Muhammad Shaikh holds an open court at the District Accounts office on Thursday.

On this occasion, Ph.D and M.Phil holders complained about non-payment of fixed allowance to

which the ombudsman said that the issue of Professors and other M.Phil holders would be resolved at the earliest by communicating their problems to the High ups.

The ombudsman taking notice of the complaints of staff about non-payment of arrears handed over the cheques to them.

Fazal directed the account officers and staff to pay the outstanding amount of the deceased employees to their heirs because they were facing severe financial issues.

Various complaints about embezzlement in the irrigation department, WASA and nursing college Sanghar were communicated on which ombudsman directed affected people to submit handwritten

applications and assured them of resolving all problems. District Accounts

Officer Muhammad Saleh Ansari and all staff of litigants were also

present in the meeting.

