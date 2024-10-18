Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Regional Ombudsman Office holds open katchery at Khanpur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Regional Office Federal Ombudsman Abbottabad on Friday held an open katchery in Tehsil Municipal Officer Khanpur providing people a chance to register their complaints.

The katchery was held on the directives of Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, who has also directed to hold open katcheries in all the areas of Hazara Division. A large number of people attended the event and registered their complaints relating to Pesco, Pakistan Post, NADRA, National Bank, BISP, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, Passport, Local Government and various government departments.

Jameel Ahmad, Officer of Federal Ombudsman Office, listened to the complaints and issued on the spot directives to solve them. He also issued notices to various departments on people's complaints.

He said that complaints are decided within a period of 60 days with any fee and charges. He also urged people to avail facility of open katchery and inform government about their issues and concerns.

