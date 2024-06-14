Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A former Pepsi Company employee in Sukkur on Friday has secured financial assistance for his medical treatment after filing a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sukkur.

The employee, who is medically unfit to work, initially sought help from the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to cover his medical expenses under their regulations. However, his initial request went unanswered.

Undeterred, the employee approached the Federal Ombudsman's Office, Sukkur.

Regional head, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah facilitated a hearing, invited representatives from both EOBI and Pepsi Company to address the complaint.

Following the hearing, Pepsi Company representatives, including General Manager, Asif Mehmood and HR Manager Shahzaman acknowledged the employee's situation and agreed to provide a one-time grant of Rs 150,000 for his medical treatment.

The employee expressed his gratitude for the swift resolution of his complaint.