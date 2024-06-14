Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur Provides Financial Assistance To Worker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:07 PM
A former Pepsi Company employee in Sukkur on Friday has secured financial assistance for his medical treatment after filing a complaint with the Federal
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A former Pepsi Company employee in Sukkur on Friday has secured financial assistance for his medical treatment after filing a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sukkur.
The employee, who is medically unfit to work, initially sought help from the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to cover his medical expenses under their regulations. However, his initial request went unanswered.
Undeterred, the employee approached the Federal Ombudsman's Office, Sukkur.
Regional head, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah facilitated a hearing, invited representatives from both EOBI and Pepsi Company to address the complaint.
Following the hearing, Pepsi Company representatives, including General Manager, Asif Mehmood and HR Manager Shahzaman acknowledged the employee's situation and agreed to provide a one-time grant of Rs 150,000 for his medical treatment.
The employee expressed his gratitude for the swift resolution of his complaint.
Recent Stories
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world
HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop
Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements on Eid2 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza10 minutes ago
-
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur10 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza10 minutes ago
-
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha10 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon38 minutes ago
-
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq22 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world22 minutes ago
-
HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop22 minutes ago
-
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches22 minutes ago
-
To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star Hydro power company ..23 minutes ago