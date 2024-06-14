Open Menu

Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur Provides Financial Assistance To Worker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker

A former Pepsi Company employee in Sukkur on Friday has secured financial assistance for his medical treatment after filing a complaint with the Federal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A former Pepsi Company employee in Sukkur on Friday has secured financial assistance for his medical treatment after filing a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sukkur.

The employee, who is medically unfit to work, initially sought help from the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to cover his medical expenses under their regulations. However, his initial request went unanswered.

Undeterred, the employee approached the Federal Ombudsman's Office, Sukkur.

Regional head, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah facilitated a hearing, invited representatives from both EOBI and Pepsi Company to address the complaint.

Following the hearing, Pepsi Company representatives, including General Manager, Asif Mehmood and HR Manager Shahzaman acknowledged the employee's situation and agreed to provide a one-time grant of Rs 150,000 for his medical treatment.

The employee expressed his gratitude for the swift resolution of his complaint.

Related Topics

Hearing Resolution Company Sukkur From Employment

Recent Stories

DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity th ..

DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..

2 minutes ago
 Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at ..

Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH

2 minutes ago
 MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropo ..

MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to co ..

Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza

10 minutes ago
 World blood donor day observed in Sukkur

World blood donor day observed in Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digi ..

Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza

10 minutes ago
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Ei ..

DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha

10 minutes ago
 LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference ..

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon

38 minutes ago
 BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response p ..

BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq

22 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in ..

Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world

22 minutes ago
 HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career deve ..

HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop

22 minutes ago
 Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes d ..

Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan