Regional Ombudsman office to hold Khuli Kutchery in Baffa Mansehra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Ombudsman office of Abbottabad will hold a Khuli Kutchery at Baffa Mansehra on June 14

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Ombudsman office of Abbottabad will hold a Khuli Kutchery at Baffa Mansehra on June 14.

In connection with the campaign of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi to provide immediate and free justice to the people living in remote areas at their doorsteps and awareness campaign about the institution of the Federal Ombudsman, a Khuli Kutchery will be held on June 14 at 11 am at Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) near Post Office Baffa.

Regional Ombudsman officer Muhammad Adnan Khan would hear the grievances of the people against federal government departments, people can also lodge complaints with the Federal Ombudsman at the appointed time and place which would be rectified on the spot.

Officers of WAPDA, Sui Gas, Benazir Income Support Program, Passport and other federal departments will also be present in the Khuli Kuthchery. The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman appealed to the people of Mansehra to use this forum to resolve their issues.