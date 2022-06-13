UrduPoint.com

Regional Ombudsman Office To Hold Khuli Kutchery In Baffa Mansehra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Regional Ombudsman office to hold Khuli Kutchery in Baffa Mansehra

On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Ombudsman office of Abbottabad will hold a Khuli Kutchery at Baffa Mansehra on June 14

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Ombudsman office of Abbottabad will hold a Khuli Kutchery at Baffa Mansehra on June 14.

In connection with the campaign of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi to provide immediate and free justice to the people living in remote areas at their doorsteps and awareness campaign about the institution of the Federal Ombudsman, a Khuli Kutchery will be held on June 14 at 11 am at Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) near Post Office Baffa.

Regional Ombudsman officer Muhammad Adnan Khan would hear the grievances of the people against federal government departments, people can also lodge complaints with the Federal Ombudsman at the appointed time and place which would be rectified on the spot.

Officers of WAPDA, Sui Gas, Benazir Income Support Program, Passport and other federal departments will also be present in the Khuli Kuthchery. The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman appealed to the people of Mansehra to use this forum to resolve their issues.

Related Topics

Sui Gas Abbottabad WAPDA Mansehra June Post Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly ruckus: court grants interim bail ..

Punjab Assembly ruckus: court grants interim bail to Fayyaz Chohan, Mussarat Che ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board board meeting postponed

Pakistan Sports Board board meeting postponed

5 minutes ago
 Death toll in Turkey floods rises to five

Death toll in Turkey floods rises to five

5 minutes ago
 Football rules board approves permanent use of fiv ..

Football rules board approves permanent use of five substitutes

5 minutes ago
 CPO meets son of police constable suffering from T ..

CPO meets son of police constable suffering from Thalassemia

5 minutes ago
 12 held for possessing illegal weapons during oper ..

12 held for possessing illegal weapons during operation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.