Regional Ombudsman Solves The Complaints Of Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Federal Ombudsman Syed Mahmood Ali Shah, Regional Head of Sukkur, held a hearing on Friday in Larkana to address public complaints against Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and Sui Southern Gas Company

Fifty complaints has reviewed and resolved 35 complaints on the spot, while 2 complaints were forwarded to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and others petitioners given next date.

On this occasion, SEPCO's Revenue Officer Suhail Ahmed Khawar, Ijaz Ali and SSGCL's Deputy Manager Billings Saeed Ahmed korejio participated.

Every complainant was listened to patiently and their grievances were carefully addressed.

The Regional Head emphasized the importance of timely redressal of public grievances and directed the relevant institutions to establish effective internal mechanisms to prevent recurrence of such issues.

He warned that the Federal Ombudsman's Office would be forced to intervene if the institutions do not address public complaints immediately.

