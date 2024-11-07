Open Menu

Regional Ombudsman Sukkur Solves The Complaints Of Consumers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Sukkur Regional Ombudsman Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah conducted an open Khachery and heard the applications received against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) in Larkana on Thursday

In the open court, 65 of the 70 petitioners filed against SEPCO were overbilling and deduction. Instruction was passed to SEPCO Revenue Officer Larkana, three were sent to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), while two petitioners were given another date.

Besides this 38 petitions filed against the Sui Southern Gas Company were solved on the spot.

Syed Mahmood Ali Shah further instructed the officials of the concerned departments to act on the complaints of the victims as soon as possible and not to do injustice to anyone. He said that legal action will be taken against the officers violating the order.

Deputy Manager Saeed Ahmed Korejo, SEPCO officials, Sui Southern Gas officials and complainants participated in open kachaery.

