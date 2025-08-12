Regional Ombudsman take notice of complaint

Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, took notice of a complaint lodged by Sawera and visited the Mukhtiarkar Revenue Office in Shahdadpur

NAWABSHAH(APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, took notice of a complaint lodged by Sawera and visited the Mukhtiarkar Revenue Office in Shahdadpur.

During the visit, RD personally reviewed the facts of the case in the presence of Sawera.

Earlier Sawera had filed a complaint with the Ombudsman’s office stating that the property of her late husband including land, shops, a brick kiln, and a petrol pump had not been officially transferred in the government record to her and her children.

As a result, she had been deprived of her legal and Islamic inheritance rights.

On the occasion, revenue officials presented the official record of the deceased’s property to the Regional Director. Khan Muhammad Zardari who directed Mukhtiarkar Revenue to thoroughly examine the case and ensure the transfer of all property titles to the legal heirs.

RD further instructed that the distribution of the inheritance be carried out with the consent of the complainant.

