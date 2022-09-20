UrduPoint.com

Regional Ombudsman Visits Taluka Hospital Qazi Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 08:12 PM

On the directives of provincial ombudsman Ejaz Ali Khan, Regional Consultant (ombudsman) Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari visited temporary established taluka hospital in Government Higher Secondary School Qazi Ahmed and reviewed health facilities being provided to patients

According to a handout issued by the district information office on Tuesday, Regional Consultant Khan Muhammad Zardari on the occasion said that he was visiting government hospitals on the directives of provincial ombudsman with the objective to extend best health faculties to the poor and needy people.

Regional ombudsman directed Medical Superintendent taluka hospital Dr Yar Ali Jamali to provide best health facilities to the patients visiting hospital and ensure attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.

He directed the administration to ensure removal of accumulated rainwater from Qazi Ahmed hospital so that health facilities could be provided after making the hospital functional.

Later, the regional ombudsman visited a medical camp set up by PPHI for flood-hit people in Darbar Aaliya Faiz Hashmi and inquired about health facilities from the flood-stricken people.

He said that helping the poor was an act of worship, adding that providing health services to the flood-devastated people in their areas was a positive step.

The regional consultant directed the officers of the health department to establish medical camps in urban and rural areas so that people of those areas could also get relief.

He further said that efforts would be made for guaranteeing health facilities after visiting different government hospitals of Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar district. Regional ombudsman appealed to the general public to contact his office for communicating their complaints.

District Health officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Jamali on the occasion apprised the regional consultant about medical camps established for providing health facilities to masses particularly the flood-hit people.

