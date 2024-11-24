Regional Ombudsman's Office Disposes Of 60 Complaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur division has disposed of 60 complaints, which were filed against different government departments.
Official sources said Commissioner Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) Khalid Nazir Khan conducted hearing into over 190 complaints and applications, filed against different federal departments including Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Sui Gas Company Limited, Passport Office, NADRA and others.
Out of over 190 applications/complaints, 60 were disposed of. The Commissioner IRD ordered to provide relief to the complainants. “The complainants, who filed their applications regarding the electricity bills, were provided relief worth Rs. 2 million,” they said, adding that MEPCO officials were also directed to change 30 defective electricity meters.
