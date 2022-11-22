Regional out of School children enrolment committee meeting held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Regional Out of School Children Enrollment Committee (ROSCEC) was held at the Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner-II SBA, Fayaz Hussain Rahujo said that the Sindh Government was making all possible measures to bring improvement in the education sector as development without proper education was not possible.

He advised the members of ROSCEC to collect data of students deprived of education in their respective district so that their admission for education could be ensured.

The AC further directed the officials of Education Department to motivate parents of children at the age of school admission and organize seminars in this regard with the cooperation of civil society so that all the children could be given education and the Universal Enrollment Goal could be achieved.

He stressed the officials to take steps for resolving issues being faced by schools side by side with increasing the enrollment of children. He also advised that at least three awareness programs shall be organized each month at taluka level.

On this occasion, the members of ROSCEC presented different proposals with regard to school admissions.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary ROSCEC and Director Primary Education Shamsuddin Dal, Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Additional DC Sanghar Babar Khan Nizamani, AC Naushehro Feroze Ahsanullah, District Education Officer Secondary SBA Qurban Ali Rahu, District Education Officer Primary Abdul Fattah Dahri, Ghulam Mujtaba Dehraj, Director Primary Schools Ashfaque Ahmed and other committee members.