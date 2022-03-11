UrduPoint.com

Regional Peace At Risk Due To Weaknesses In Indian Defence System: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the intrusion of an Indian missile in Pakistan's territory had exposed weaknesses in India's defence system, which posed a serious threat to the regional peace

"What sort of defence system does India have which even has no control over its missiles. The world should take note that whether India's defence system is strong enough to handle its nuclear missiles," he tweeted.

