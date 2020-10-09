UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Peace Depends On Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute: National Assembly Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Regional peace depends on resolution of Kashmir dispute: National Assembly Speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people to ensure lasting peace in the world as well as in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people to ensure lasting peace in the world as well as in the region.

Addressing the 15th anniversary of the establishment of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) in Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said the regional and world peace was depended on the resolution of Kashmir dispute, said a news release issued here.

He said Pakistan would continue to support the cause of Kashmir on every regional and international fora till the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The government would utilize all possible channels to sensitize the world about Indian atrocities being committed on innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the speaker stressed.

He remarked that the Kashmir cause and its awareness at global level was the top priority of the present government.

Asad hoped that Indian atrocities would not last longer and the people of Kashmir would soon get their basic right-to-self determination.

He said the brutalities inflicted by Indian Army were felt by each Pakistani and they stood shoulder by shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

Highlighting the pro-poor policies of the present government, he said the special focus was being given to the welfare of needy and destitute.

The speaker said he had been making all-out efforts to establish welfare and rehabilitation centers in the country with the help of different welfare organizations.

He said the establishment of a welfare city for orphans and street children in Alamaabad Swabi was underway.

Asad also resolved to continue working for the welfare of the needy and destitute in all parts of the country.

He assured his all out support for legislation on welfare of the needy people.

The speaker lauded the passion and determination of Ch. Muhammad Akhtar for his endless efforts to establish and successfully manage Orphanage House in Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

Addressing the children of Kort, he said that they should not feel themselves homeless and hapless as every Pakistani stood with them.

He advised the children to dream big and then strive hard to achieve the dreams. He also advised children to work hard to achieve their dreams.

Earlier, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also inaugurated the Sports Aacademy in Kashmir and prayed for the continuity of sports activity in the Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

The anniversary ceremony was attended by Ex-Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, chief Patron of Orphan Refugee Trust Ch.�Muhammad Akhat, Hurrait leader Rana Muhammad Ahmed, the Finance Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Farooq Skandar Khan ,� the large numbers of Pakistani expatriates from different countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly World Army Sports United Nations Jammu Swabi Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs three cabinet members to of ..

5 minutes ago

2 confirmed, 642 suspected dengue cases reported i ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 09 Oc ..

5 minutes ago

Demand for Lahore General Hospital land to be cons ..

5 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.