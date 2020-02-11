Regional peace hinges on settlement of Kashmir issue: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that Pakistan wanted peace with India, but it was not possible without resolution of the Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that Pakistan wanted peace with India, but it was not possible without resolution of the Kashmir issue.

However, he warned that if India launched a war, it would be the last war in the region.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Command and Staff College Quetta delegation comprising the army officers from China, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arab, Iraq, Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Sudan and other foreign countries here at Governor's House.

The governor stressed the importance of training courses for improving professional skills and said that training programmes in consonant with the needs of modern era enhance professional skills of the officers. He said that Indian Premier Narendra Modi had brought destruction to his country by committed a blunder of introducing the controversial citizenship law and imposing a curfew-like conditions in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that 220 million Pakistanis were standing beside the Pakistan Army and the nation was proud of its armed forces, asserting that every Pakistani was ready to render his life in defence of the motherland.

He said that Pakistan wanted peace not only in the region but also in the entire world. He said Pakistan had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for establishment of peace in the region. He said, "Peace is the first priority of Pakistan even today. The whole nation salutes to the army jawans defending the frontiers of the country and it stands by them. Besides the Pakistan armed force and other security agencies, the people of Pakistan have also rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for restoration of peace.

" Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that it was a need of the hour that the Muslim Ummah gets united as Kashmir and Palestine issues would only be resolved when it gets united.

Today, India was committing the worst terrorism in occupied Kashmir and Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively presenting the Kashmir issue before the world community, said the governor. "In-Sha-Allah, Kashmir will achieve freedom and destruction is the ultimate fate of India. Every Pakistani will defend the frontiers of the motherland till the last breathe," he vowed.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had adopted a clear policy for elimination of corruption and establishing good governance, and there would be no compromise on it. "It is foremost priority of the incumbent government to ensure provision of health, education, employment and other facilities to people at their doorsteps.

"In this connection, a comprehensive programme, Ehsaas, has been launched to eradicate poverty. Under this initiative, the poor, needy and helpless people are being provided with basic facilities," he added.

"Today Pakistan commands world's confidence giving boost to foreign investment and promoting tourism and Pakistan is now advancing successfully in the field of economy and stabilising by all aspects," he said and added that the agenda of anti-state elements, who destabilised Pakistan, would be foiled at all costs. Prime Minister Imran Khan has ensured complete freedom to all minorities living in Pakistan, while Kartarpur Corridor Project is the proof of Pakistan's affection towards minorities.

He said, "Balochistan is the future of Pakistan. Strengthening and prosperity of Balochistan is indispensable if we have to strengthen Pakistan."