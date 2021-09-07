Regional peace hinges on solution of Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar declared the solution of Kashmir issue vital to regional peace.

They stated this while addressing a joint press conference here at Governor House. Deputy Speaker of Azad Kashmir Assembly Chaudhary Riaz and AJK Prime Minister's Advisor Maqbool Gujjar and Special Assistant Hafiz Raza were also present.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on becoming the Prime Minister and expressed good wishes for him. Earlier in a meeting, they also mulled over establishment of rescue-1122 in Azad Kashmir.

Addressing the press conference, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris with the power of bullets because Kashmiris would continue fighting for their freedom with courage, adding that fundamental right should be granted to them.

It is the responsibility of international human rights bodies, including the United Nations, to play their part in resolving the Kashmir issue and putting an end to the atrocities against the Kashmiri people, he added Sardar Abdul Qayyum said that providing basic amenities and employment to the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was the top priority of his government. "We would like to thank the Governor of Punjab for assuring us of his support for the establishment of Overseas Commission and Rescue 1122 in Azad Kashmir," he added.

Talking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that India had not only been exposed at the international level on diplomatic front but also Indian atrocities on Kashmiris have been exposed to the world, adding that peace in the region was not possible unless Kashmir issue was resolved according to the resolutions of United Nations.

The Governor said that since Narendra Modi came to power, the lives of Indian Muslims had also become miserable along with the Kashmiris. Condemning the India's role at death of Syed Ali Gillani, he said the behaviour of Indian authorities towards family of Syed Ali Gillani on his death, cases against his family was shameful and it was violation of basic human rights and highly condemnable.

He said, "Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and we are ready to give every kind of sacrifice for its freedom. By the grace of Allah Almighty the time will surely come when Occupied Kashmir will get freedom," he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he appreciates the Kashmiri people for supporting the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Federal and Punjab governments would stand with Kashmiri people for their progress and prosperity. He said In order to deal with the problems of overseasKashmiris, we will support the establishment of overseas commission in Kashmir on the lines ofPunjab Overseas Commission, adding that overseas Pakistanis were the biggest asset.