Regional peace linked to Kashmiris' right to self determination :Shehryar Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said that regional peace was linked to Kashmiris' right to self determination and they would soon get freedom from the Indian yoke.

Addressing the participants of a seminar held under the aegis of Ittehad e Islami, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Pakistan Falah Party here.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the EU DisInfolab had exposed the Indian fake news and the world was understanding how Indian media and Indian propaganda machinery had been twisting facts about Kashmir.

He said the ceasefire agreement was reached upon with Indian army to safeguard the Kashmiri population living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that Indian agents had been twisting facts to portray Ceasefire Agreement in a negative manner.

He said that recent statements of our leadership about regional peace and development were also being negatively projected by Indian media.

He said Indian occupational forces were committing war crimes in Kashmir and the world must take action and sanction Indian army personnel and regime leaders for committing war crimes in IIOJK.

"On Pakistan Day, the entire Pakistani nation, especially the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, must be congratulated for their steadfastness and continued struggle for completion of the incomplete agenda of partition of the subcontinent," he said.