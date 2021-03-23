Regional peace linked to Kashmiris' right to self determination: Shehryar Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said regional peace was linked to the Kashmiris' right to self determination and they would soon get freedom from the illegal occupation of Indian regime.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a seminar held under the aegis of Ittehad e Islami, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Pakistan Falah Party here.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the EU DisInfolab had exposed the Indian fake news and the world now understood how Indian media and its other propaganda machinery had been twisting facts about Kashmir.

He said the ceasefire agreement was reached upon with Indian army to safeguard the Kashmiri population living on both sides of the Line of Control.

He said that Indian agents had been twisting facts to portray Ceasefire Agreement in a negative manner.

He noted that that recent statements of our leadership about regional peace and development were also being negatively projected by Indian media.

Afridi said Indian occupational forces were committing war crimes in Kashmir and the world must take action and sanction Indian army personnel and regime leaders for committing war crimes in IIOJK.

"On Pakistan Day, the entire Pakistani nation, especially the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, must be congratulated for their steadfastness and continued struggle for completion of the incomplete agenda of partition of the subcontinent," he said.

He said Kashmir is the incomplete agenda of the 1947 partition. "We will continue all possible efforts for the independence of Kashmir. On Pakistan Day, we pledge to continue all possible diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris," he said.

He said Pakistan Day reminded us of the sacrifices our forefathers had rendered for the independence of the motherland.

"Posters and flags in support of Pakistan emerged at various places in IIOJK on the occasion of Pakistan Day were telling evidence of this," he said.

"That was why we condemned the Indian atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the people of IIOJK and we salute the Kashmiris' struggle for independence," he said.

Afridi said the ideology of Pakistan was the basis for the establishment of Pakistan, under which the Muslim leadership refused to be dominated by the Hindutva mentality and struggled for the establishment of a separate state.

"The sacrifices of the freedom fighters of IIOJK will not go in vain. We salute the sacrifices of the freedom fighters of Kashmir. We believe that the people of IIOJK will soon breathe a sigh of relief and will be given the right of self determination," he said.