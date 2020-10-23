UrduPoint.com
Regional Peace Linked With Settlement Of Kashmir Issue: Shafique Arrain

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Regional peace linked with settlement of Kashmir issue: Shafique Arrain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Communication Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain Friday said the regional peace was linked with the settlement of Kashmir issue under the United Nations (UN) resolutions and aspirations of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain said that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people at all faroa. He said the Pakistani nation stand by the people of Kashmir for their struggle of self-determination.

He added that Indian forces had occupied Jammu and Kashmir illegally and committing human rights violations.

He stressed upon the need of special efforts by the international community to stop human right violations in IIOJK.

He maintained that the incumbent government has taken up the Kashmir issue at all international forums effectively and boosted the struggle of Kashmiri leaders for their independence.

The federal parliamentary secretary said Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself as an ambassador of Kashmir while his government was committed to continue fight through best foreign policies regarding resolution of Kashmir issue.

More Stories From Pakistan

