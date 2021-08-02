Regional peace linked with settlement of Kashmir issue, says Zawar Warraich

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Former Provincial Minister for Prisons, MPA Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich said that resolving Kashmir issues by providing the right of self-determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was vital for regional peace.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Zawar Hussain said, the people of IIOJ&K were looking towards the international community for their basic right of self-determination. He said, Pakistan was stand by the people of IIOJ&K in every situation and added that the support would continue till its logical conclusion. He said, Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of IIOJ&K at all forums mobilizing the public opinion and the efforts were gradually changing mindset of the world regarding the issue.

He said, the people of occupied valley rendered sacrifices and faced brutality of the Indian forces in struggle for their rights. He said, the international community must pay focus on the issue and play role to resolve Kashmir issue for sustainable peace in the region. He also urged all international human rights organizations to put efforts to stop human rights violations in the Indian occupied valley.

Warraich maintained that revocation of Kashmir's special status by the Indian government on August 05, 2019, was an attempt to discourage Kashmiris in their struggle of self-determination.