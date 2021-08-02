UrduPoint.com

Regional Peace Linked With Settlement Of Kashmir Issue, Says Zawar Warraich

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Regional peace linked with settlement of Kashmir issue, says Zawar Warraich

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Former Provincial Minister for Prisons, MPA Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich said that resolving Kashmir issues by providing the right of self-determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was vital for regional peace.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Zawar Hussain said, the people of IIOJ&K were looking towards the international community for their basic right of self-determination. He said, Pakistan was stand by the people of IIOJ&K in every situation and added that the support would continue till its logical conclusion. He said, Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of IIOJ&K at all forums mobilizing the public opinion and the efforts were gradually changing mindset of the world regarding the issue.

He said, the people of occupied valley rendered sacrifices and faced brutality of the Indian forces in struggle for their rights. He said, the international community must pay focus on the issue and play role to resolve Kashmir issue for sustainable peace in the region. He also urged all international human rights organizations to put efforts to stop human rights violations in the Indian occupied valley.

Warraich maintained that revocation of Kashmir's special status by the Indian government on August 05, 2019, was an attempt to discourage Kashmiris in their struggle of self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Jammu August 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee h ..

UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds remote meeting

1 minute ago
 21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

1 hour ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

1 hour ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.