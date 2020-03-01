Regional peace must for progress: Fakhar Imam

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam said on Sunday that peace and improved law and order situation were imperative for progress and prosperity of the region.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here.

Different forums like European Union (EU), Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) etc formed alliances for peace and made immense progress, he added.

Unfortunately, the Indian government was disturbing peace in South Asia, he said adding the it was pushing the region toward disaster through its nefarious agenda of converting India into Hindu state only.

"We have to organize ourselves and improve our economy and similarly it is only possible when we shall equip ourselves with science and technology and ensure massive level investment in the country", Fakhar Imam maintained.

He that the Pakistani nation and government welcomed peace deal between United Sates and Taliban.

The chairman urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to understand importance of regional peace for progress.

He said law and order situation in India was deteriorating as about 40 muslims had been martyred in Dehli in recent riots.

Similarly, 300 to 400 persons underwent injuries in the riots, he added.

"Pluralistic and secular India is heading towards narrow minded state due to fascist steps of the Modi government," Syed Fakhar Imam said adding that minorities were not safe in India.

The Indian government deprived 1.9 million peoples of Assam from citizenship through National Registration of Citizens (NRC), he added.

The chairman pointed out Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) was also affecting muslims in India.

He informed that Indian government was going to introduce facilities for Hindus, living in different parts of the country, to settle them in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) to dilute muslims majority.

The Indian government was persuading non-muslims to purchase properties in IOJK, he added.

Fakhar Imam stated that India wanted strategic hegemony in the region and sovereign and independent Pakistan was not acceptable for it.

He paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for two nation theory. It was two nations theory which led to sovereign and independent Pakistan, he stated.

Later on, the Chairman Kashmir Committee attended a ceremonytitled as "Two Nation Theory".