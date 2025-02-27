Regional peace not possible until resolving Kashmir dispute: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Thursday said the Kashmir dispute remains the key issue to peaceful ties between Pakistan and India and the region’s peace.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas said a youth gathering in Srinagar

that lasting peace and economic stability in South Asia depend on a resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He stressed that the conflict over Kashmir could only be resolved through a dialogue process involving Pakistan, India, and the genuine Kashmiri leadership, in line with UN resolutions.

Appealing to the international community to take cognizance of gross human rights violations in the territory, he said that perpetrators of extrajudicial killings in the name of fake encounters since 1989 have not been brought to justice.