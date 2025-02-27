Regional Peace Not Possible Until Resolving Kashmir Dispute: APHC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Thursday said the Kashmir dispute remains the key issue to peaceful ties between Pakistan and India and the region’s peace.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas said a youth gathering in Srinagar
that lasting peace and economic stability in South Asia depend on a resolution of the Kashmir issue.
He stressed that the conflict over Kashmir could only be resolved through a dialogue process involving Pakistan, India, and the genuine Kashmiri leadership, in line with UN resolutions.
Appealing to the international community to take cognizance of gross human rights violations in the territory, he said that perpetrators of extrajudicial killings in the name of fake encounters since 1989 have not been brought to justice.
Recent Stories
MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..
Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..
Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..
MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday
UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day
UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Regional peace not possible until resolving Kashmir dispute: APHC6 minutes ago
-
Price monitoring desk setup for relief in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws killed in exchange fire with police16 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches fair price shops across 17 locations during Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
National mas-wrestling championship concludes at USKT36 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of Peace Committee36 minutes ago
-
No woman contact of commissioner office for regaining possession of house: Spokesman36 minutes ago
-
Capital Police bust motorcycle theft gang, Two Arrested36 minutes ago
-
President upholds FOSPAH’s verdict in case of workplace harassment36 minutes ago
-
Murder accused extradited from Saudi Arabia after seven years36 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws killed in exchange of fire with police46 minutes ago
-
Municipal administration removes encroachments in operation46 minutes ago