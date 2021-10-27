UrduPoint.com

Regional Peace Not Possible Without Resolution Of Kashmir Issue: Kamran Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Regional peace not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education , Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said durable peace in the South Asia was not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspiration of Kashmiri people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education , Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said durable peace in the South Asia was not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspiration of Kashmiri people.

In a message on Kashmir Black Day, he said that international community, human rights organizations and Muslim countries should support Pakistan's principled stance on Kashmir dispute and Kashmiri freedom struggle.

He said that brutal repression of Indian forces had failed to break the will of Kashmiris to stop resistance and historic struggle for freedom during the last 74 years.

"Pakistan will never give up on its Kashmiri brethren. Indian atrocities in occupied valley will never be forgiven. Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue raising the issue on every forum until Kashmir is free", he said

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Muslim Asia

Recent Stories

Australia Pledges 10Mln COVID Vaccine Shots, $93Ml ..

Australia Pledges 10Mln COVID Vaccine Shots, $93Mln Aid to Southeast Asian State ..

2 minutes ago
 OECD Says G20 Countries Must Do More to Meet Clima ..

OECD Says G20 Countries Must Do More to Meet Climate Goals

3 minutes ago
 GCWUF holds rally against atrocities in occupied K ..

GCWUF holds rally against atrocities in occupied Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 SALU organizes rally to mark 'Kashmir Black Day'

SALU organizes rally to mark 'Kashmir Black Day'

3 minutes ago
 Kashmiris suffering under India's brutal, belliger ..

Kashmiris suffering under India's brutal, belligerent occupation: Altaf Wani

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.