Regional peace not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education , Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said durable peace in the South Asia was not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspiration of Kashmiri people.

In a message on Kashmir Black Day, he said that international community, human rights organizations and Muslim countries should support Pakistan's principled stance on Kashmir dispute and Kashmiri freedom struggle.

He said that brutal repression of Indian forces had failed to break the will of Kashmiris to stop resistance and historic struggle for freedom during the last 74 years.

"Pakistan will never give up on its Kashmiri brethren. Indian atrocities in occupied valley will never be forgiven. Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue raising the issue on every forum until Kashmir is free", he said