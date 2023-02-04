Regional peace will remain elusive unless resolution of Kashmir dispute

Senior Leader of All Parties Hurrayat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wanni has said that regional peace will remain elusive unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the UN Resolutions. The peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute is deferential to peace in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Leader of All Parties Hurrayat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wanni has said that regional peace will remain elusive unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the UN Resolutions. The peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute is deferential to peace in the region. The world needs to break its silence and must take action to stop oppression and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP here Saturday, the Kashmiri leader said Pakistan�is fighting the case of Kashmiris at all international forums. Around 220 million Pakistanis are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistan will not spare any sacrifice for the independence of Kashmir.

It is time for Indian leadership to realize that without Pakistan's active support, India cannot reach the heights of progress and development that it envisions. India does not have any other space to expend except for through Pakistan. India all trade and energy projects pass through Pakistan. Regional prosperity is in the favour of both countries. Indian leadership needs to come a bit forward to build mutual trust.

This must be followed by a solution of the Kashmir dispute, so that peace and stability are based on solid foundations without any conflict to undo the peace.

Meanwhile commenting on the issue, Senior Leader of All Parties Hurrayat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wanni told APP that Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He said that the UN Security Council has passed many resolutions for the resolution of Kashmir issue through free and fairly plebiscite.

Unfortunately, he said, India which himself took the matter to United Nations, did accept the United Nations resolutions as Pakistan did accept and UN as a political guarantor should decide the political will of the people of Kashmir through a free and fair referendum held under the United Nations auspicious.

But unfortunately, when India around 75 years ago started occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), It started calling Kashmir as an integral part of India.

And that's why the people of Kashmir started a struggle, against the Indian occupation, and for last 75 years, people of Indian occupied Kashmir having struggling for this right of self- determination, he remarked.

He warned that the Indian government has been subjugating, the Kashmiris' struggle through armed forces. Pakistan being integral part of the issue, had always supported to the cause of people of Kashmir in their struggle against Indian occupation, he lauded.

"It is because of the Kashmir dispute that Pakistan and India had go through for at least three wars, and a half war, and there were so many in between, and in this regard, both the countries went for the atomic race and are now the nuclear powers and this is because of the Kashmir issue. If Kashmir issue was dissolved peacefully through the United Nations Security Council resolutions or through peaceful talks between Indian and Pakistan, the region could have progress much more than what it is currently".

The people of India and Pakistan are living under poverty in the era of progress and prosperity. But unfortunately, India never accept the resolution of Kashmir and never implement the UN Security Council resolution, never talk to Pakistan, or the people of Kashmir in peaceful means" Wani added.

He stressed India that it is high time to accept the resolution of Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions for a peaceful region, he informed.

While, aggregating the article 370 and 35A unilaterally, the Indian government has taken many steps to change the demography of the Indian occupied Kashmir to change the political and religious landscape of the Kashmir, but that will not help the cause of peace and prosperity. If the prosperity is to be achieved, the only way is the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, he mentioned.

He said that all those big powers who are very much interested in peace, must think that all the roads to peace go through Kashmir. They have to bring the results of the Kashmir issue peacefully, he conlcuded.