Regional Police Office new building completed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The construction of new building of Regional Police Office was completed for police personnel after demolishing the 167 years old dangerous building.

The new building, consisted of 20 rooms, was completed due to special efforts of RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary which will increase the working efficiency of the police personnel and convenience of the public.

The RPO said that it was always his wish that the good office in which he perform his duties should be similar for other police personnel.

He further said that the old building was in dangerous condition which was not less than a challenge to build new building by demolishing it. The construction of additional five rooms was is in final stage of completion, he added.

Later, a disabled person Muhammad Tahir came to the office of the RPO and submitted an application on which he directed the SHO concerned to address his issue immediately.