Open Menu

Regional Police Office New Building Completed

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Regional Police Office new building completed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The construction of new building of Regional Police Office was completed for police personnel after demolishing the 167 years old dangerous building.

The new building, consisted of 20 rooms, was completed due to special efforts of RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary which will increase the working efficiency of the police personnel and convenience of the public.

The RPO said that it was always his wish that the good office in which he perform his duties should be similar for other police personnel.

He further said that the old building was in dangerous condition which was not less than a challenge to build new building by demolishing it. The construction of additional five rooms was is in final stage of completion, he added.

Later, a disabled person Muhammad Tahir came to the office of the RPO and submitted an application on which he directed the SHO concerned to address his issue immediately.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

4 hours ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

16 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

16 hours ago
Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

16 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

16 hours ago
 Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

16 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

17 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

17 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan