Regional Police Officer Emphasizes Crackdown On Crime, Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) In a bid to strengthen law enforcement and combat criminal activities, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara region Muhammad Ajaz Khan Thursday chaired a regional police conference and address key issues afflicting the region.

During the conference, District Police Officer Abbottabad (DPO) Omar Tufail, along with counterparts from Manshera, Haripur, Batgram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, and Kolai Palas Kohistan, presented comprehensive briefings on crime statistics, crime prevention strategies, and police performance in significant events. They underscored the urgency of expediting efforts to apprehend suspects involved in murder and attempted murder cases.

One crucial aspect highlighted was the need for thorough prosecution of drug dealers. It was stressed that presenting the suspects' previous cases could strengthen the legal proceedings against them, ensuring they face the full extent of the law.

Moreover, legal action against individuals engaged in activities such as aerial firing, fireworks, and the trade of metal strings for kites was highlighted to maintain public safety and peace.

DIG Hazara, Muhammad Ajaz Khan, emphasized the gravity of drug trafficking, which has adversely affected the lives of the youth. He called for stringent measures against drug dealers and the presentation of their past records during court proceedings to ensure justice prevails.

Addressing concerns about public safety, it was agreed that individuals disrupting peace through aerial firing and fireworks should face legal consequences.

The conference also stressed the importance of collaboration with senior judges to enhance investigations and eliminate weaknesses in cases, facilitating the prosecution of criminals involved in various crimes.

While commending the District Reconciliation Committee's (DRC) efforts, it was emphasized that member selection should adhere to established rules and regulations to ensure effective resolution of local issues.

