Regional Police Officer (RPO) hold open court

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in his office to address grievances of the people, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in his office to address grievances of the people, informed police spokesman.

Qurban Hussain resident of Tala Gang submitted a request to change the investigation in the case registered at Tala Gang, on which orders were issued to SSP RIB for further action.

Ansar Kayani resident of Jhelum submitted a request for an inquiry in the case registered in Suhawa police station, on which immediate inquiry orders were issued to DPO and Jhelum.

Rukhsana Bibi resident of Jhelum requested to change the investigation of the case registered in Saddar Jhelum police station, on which further action orders were issued to the SSP RIB. RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region. The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.