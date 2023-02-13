UrduPoint.com

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hold Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) hold open court

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in his office to address grievances of the people, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurrum Ali under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in his office to address grievances of the people, informed police spokesman.

Qurban Hussain resident of Tala Gang submitted a request to change the investigation in the case registered at Tala Gang, on which orders were issued to SSP RIB for further action.

Ansar Kayani resident of Jhelum submitted a request for an inquiry in the case registered in Suhawa police station, on which immediate inquiry orders were issued to DPO and Jhelum.

Rukhsana Bibi resident of Jhelum requested to change the investigation of the case registered in Saddar Jhelum police station, on which further action orders were issued to the SSP RIB. RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region. The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Police Station Rawalpindi Jhelum Saddar Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Ou ..

About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Outside Israeli Parliament - Org ..

54 seconds ago
 Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

56 seconds ago
 PMDC starts issuing registration certificates to l ..

PMDC starts issuing registration certificates to local medical graduates

57 seconds ago
 Joint sitting should focus on law & order: Ministe ..

Joint sitting should focus on law & order: Minister for Poverty Alleviation and ..

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing ..

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: Prime Minister Shehbaz ..

4 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for departed souls of Amjad Islam ..

NA offers Fateha for departed souls of Amjad Islam, Zia Mohyeddin, security pers ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.