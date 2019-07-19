Regional Police Officer (RPO) holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at RPO office

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail here on Friday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at RPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Tufail here on Friday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at RPO office.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens from four districts of the region including Attock, Chakwal, Chelum and Rawalpindi.

People on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the RPO for redressal of their complaints.

The RPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the police officers.

The RPO said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' for the provision of relief and justice to public were being held on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab.

The citizens having any complaint particularly against the police can attend the 'Khuli Kutcheries' and present their applications tothe Police officers so that appropriate action on their complaint could be taken and they could be provided relief.

The RPO said, solid steps were being taken to provide relief to the citizens and their grievances were being addressed.