Regional Police Officer (RPO) inspects police station

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Millat Town police station and inspected its record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Millat Town police station and inspected its record.

A police spokesman said the RPO also checked daily entry register and directed the SHO to accelerate efforts for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The RPO also issued directives to make the UC Squad Patrolling more effective to end street crimes.