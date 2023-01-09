UrduPoint.com

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Sati Inquires After Injured Cops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Sati on Monday visited Holy Family Hospital to inquire about the health of police personnel who got injured in an attack in Pirwadhi here, informed police spokesman

The RPO inquired from the medical staff about the recovery of the injured officers namely Sadaqat and Ali Raza.

Nasir Mehmood gave instructions to the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to injured cops.

Search operations must be conducted on regular basis, the police chief directed.

The RPO directed to arrest of the other accomplices of attackers on picket in Pirwadhi. Those who do not care about their precious life while protecting the life and property of the citizens are our valuable assets, he added.

The crackdown against criminal elements will be continued with an effective strategy, RPO said.

