UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja Listens To Public Complaints At Open Court

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja listens to public complaints at open court

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja held an open court (khuli kutchery) in his office on Saturday and listened to the public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja held an open court (khuli kutchery) in his office on Saturday and listened to the public complaints.

A large number of people appeared at the open court and presented their applications, complaining mostly against the Police Department.

The RPO issued on-the-spot orders for redressing the complaints.

Related Topics

Police Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Punjab food autho ..

1 minute ago

Civil Service reforms set to do away with tedious, ..

1 minute ago

Dundee&#039;s Al-Maktoum College celebrates conclu ..

10 minutes ago

Court releases verdict on Rana Sanaullah's plea fo ..

1 minute ago

Corpse recovered in Sialkot

9 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affai ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.