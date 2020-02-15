Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja listens to public complaints at open court

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja held an open court (khuli kutchery) in his office on Saturday and listened to the public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja held an open court (khuli kutchery) in his office on Saturday and listened to the public complaints.

A large number of people appeared at the open court and presented their applications, complaining mostly against the Police Department.

The RPO issued on-the-spot orders for redressing the complaints.