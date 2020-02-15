- Home
- Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja listens to public complaints at open court
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:38 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja held an open court (khuli kutchery) in his office on Saturday and listened to the public complaints.
A large number of people appeared at the open court and presented their applications, complaining mostly against the Police Department.
The RPO issued on-the-spot orders for redressing the complaints.