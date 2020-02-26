Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja holds open court in Faisalabad

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has conducted an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office to hear public complaints here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has conducted an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office to hear public complaints here on Wednesday.

A large number of people thronged in the open court and presented their applications, complaining.

The RPO heard all the complaints and issued on-spot directives for redressal of the same on priority basis.

The RPO on the occasion directed the police officers to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.