Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja inspects SSP office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has visited the office of the SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza and conducted formal inspection.

He also checked various branches of the office and directed the police officials as well as officers to act upon government instruction regarding coronavirus pandemic.

The RPO directed the policemen to adopt preventive and precautionary measures against coronavirus besides providing safe and secured atmosphere to lives and properties of the people.

He also issued direction to accelerate efforts to arrest of criminals.