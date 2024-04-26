Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui Holds Open Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Friday organized an open court in his office in which he listened the problems of the citizens coming from Sargodha region
During the open court, the RPO issued orders for their immediate solution.
He also issued instructions to take care of the convenience of the visiting citizens and stay in touch with them until their problems are resolved.
He further said that all officers should remain in their respective offices during public hours and utilize available resources for public hearings.
