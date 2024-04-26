Open Menu

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui holds open court

Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Friday organized an open court in his office in which he listened the problems of the citizens coming from Sargodha region

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Regional Police officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Friday organized an open court in his office in which he listened the problems of the citizens coming from Sargodha region.

During the open court, the RPO issued orders for their immediate solution.

He also issued instructions to take care of the convenience of the visiting citizens and stay in touch with them until their problems are resolved.

He further said that all officers should remain in their respective offices during public hours and utilize available resources for public hearings.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha All From Court

Recent Stories

Sindh home minister chairs law and order meeting

Sindh home minister chairs law and order meeting

6 minutes ago
 Bakht Kakar orders to ensure maximum facilities in ..

Bakht Kakar orders to ensure maximum facilities in livestock sector

6 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA of DISCOs for Mar ..

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA of DISCOs for March

9 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

9 minutes ago
 Chairman COPHC lauds MoMA’s efforts at Gwadar Po ..

Chairman COPHC lauds MoMA’s efforts at Gwadar Port, Free Zone

9 minutes ago
 CM’s aide directs steps to prevent domestic viol ..

CM’s aide directs steps to prevent domestic violence against women

11 minutes ago
LESCO detects 74,621 power pilferers in 220 days

LESCO detects 74,621 power pilferers in 220 days

9 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 4.36m from 189 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.36m from 189 defaulters in 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 Secretary health urges public to follow precaution ..

Secretary health urges public to follow precautionary measures to avoid spreadin ..

9 minutes ago
 PM directs formation of committee for consultation ..

PM directs formation of committee for consultation with provinces on carbon cred ..

9 minutes ago
 UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

32 minutes ago
 Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: ..

Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan