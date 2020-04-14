Regional Police Officer (RPO) visits city to check security points in Faisalabad

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Tuesday visited city to check security points established for the implementation of section 144 CRPC imposed due to corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Tuesday visited city to check security points established for the implementation of section 144 CRPC imposed due to corona virus pandemic.

According to official sources, he checked security at various points and directed the security officers to beef up security at Ehsas Program centers. He also directed the police to ensure implementation on lockdown and section 144 in letter and spirit.

He further directed the police men to adopt preventive and precautionary measures against corona virusbesides providing safe and secured atmosphere to lives and properties of the people.