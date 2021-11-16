UrduPoint.com

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Visits EPPHS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:24 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) visits EPPHS

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region, Muhammad Faisal Rana on Tuesday visited the Educators Police Public High School (EPPHS) and inspected the school's classrooms including computer lab, playground, library and science lab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region, Muhammad Faisal Rana on Tuesday visited the Educators Police Public High School (EPPHS) and inspected the school's classrooms including computer lab, playground, library and science lab.

On this occasion, students welcomed the RPO by presenting a bouquet of flowers.

The school principal briefed RPO Muhammad Faisal Rana about the educational and administrative matters of the school and said that the school has been providing its services in the field of education since 2004.

Faisal Rana asked the principal to provide free education to the children of martyrs and pay special attention to the quality of education.

He said that children should be given full support and encouragement in educational and extra-curricular activities as well.

He directed the principal to further improve the school lawn and plant more trees inside and outside the school while arranging more swings for the children in the playground.

Faisal Rana also issued orders to ADIG Amir Mushtaq regarding security and administrative matters of the school.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Sargodha

Recent Stories

Russia-US Consultations on Visa Issues to Be Held ..

Russia-US Consultations on Visa Issues to Be Held on Wednesday in Vienna - Sourc ..

3 minutes ago
 French inflation climbs in October

French inflation climbs in October

3 minutes ago
 Macklowe art collection brings in $676 mn at New Y ..

Macklowe art collection brings in $676 mn at New York auction

5 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Attack in Nor ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Attack in Northern Burkina Faso

10 minutes ago
 Food group exports increases 27% in 4 months

Food group exports increases 27% in 4 months

5 minutes ago
 Textile exports surge by 26.55% to $6.021 bln in 4 ..

Textile exports surge by 26.55% to $6.021 bln in 4 months

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.