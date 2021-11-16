Regional Police Officer (RPO) visits EPPHS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region, Muhammad Faisal Rana on Tuesday visited the Educators Police Public High School (EPPHS) and inspected the school's classrooms including computer lab, playground, library and science lab.

On this occasion, students welcomed the RPO by presenting a bouquet of flowers.

The school principal briefed RPO Muhammad Faisal Rana about the educational and administrative matters of the school and said that the school has been providing its services in the field of education since 2004.

Faisal Rana asked the principal to provide free education to the children of martyrs and pay special attention to the quality of education.

He said that children should be given full support and encouragement in educational and extra-curricular activities as well.

He directed the principal to further improve the school lawn and plant more trees inside and outside the school while arranging more swings for the children in the playground.

Faisal Rana also issued orders to ADIG Amir Mushtaq regarding security and administrative matters of the school.