Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan visits police training college

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan paid visit to police training college here on Wednesday.

Police squad presented guard of honor to RPO upon his arrival at the police training college. He made inspection of various phases of training of police personnel and faculty.

Waseem Ahmad said that police was passing through continuous reforms process to come up to the expectations of masses.

He said that special focus was being made on moral along with physical training of police officials and personnel. He said that various sessions of experts from different departments were conducted during the training. He said that as a commandant, improvement of standard of police training college was his priority.

RPO also participated in Youme-e-Quaid and Christmas ceremonies alongwith police personnel.