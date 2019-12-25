UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan Visits Police Training College

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:43 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan visits police training college

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan paid visit to police training college here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan paid visit to police training college here on Wednesday.

Police squad presented guard of honor to RPO upon his arrival at the police training college. He made inspection of various phases of training of police personnel and faculty.

Waseem Ahmad said that police was passing through continuous reforms process to come up to the expectations of masses.

He said that special focus was being made on moral along with physical training of police officials and personnel. He said that various sessions of experts from different departments were conducted during the training. He said that as a commandant, improvement of standard of police training college was his priority.

RPO also participated in Youme-e-Quaid and Christmas ceremonies alongwith police personnel.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Visit Moral From

Recent Stories

Ecuadorian Authorities Have Galapagos Islands Oil ..

3 minutes ago

“Attempt to arrest Bilawal may turn into serious ..

9 minutes ago

Higher interest rates chocking borrowing: Mian Zah ..

9 minutes ago

Iranian President Rouhani Congratulates Pope Franc ..

9 seconds ago

Last solar eclipse of 2019 on Dec 26 in Multan

11 seconds ago

Year 2020 to be year of economic revolution: Punja ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.