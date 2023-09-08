Open Menu

Regional Police Traced 9,392 Cases During Seven Months

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 10:36 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The regional police traced 9,392 cases including 236 of murder during the last seven months.

A spokesperson to the RPO office Rizwan Bhatti said here on Friday that police teams recovered stolen property worth about Rs 700 million in aforementioned cases.

The police held 7,000 proclaimed offenders including 234 involved in murder cases, 3 in dacoity cum murder, 640 in highway robberies during the period.

As many as 3,995 drug peddlers were nabbed and 2.5kg heroin, 1,415kg hashish, and 32,721 liter liquor was recovered from their possession.

During crackdown against illicit weapons, 2,238 outlaws were arrested red handed and illicit weapons were recovered from them.

He said that police teams also arrested over 250 accused including 6 main accused involved in unrest and vandalizing the buildings in tehsil Jaranwala by responding immediately.

The regional police also provided security cover to 1528 majalis and 4402 processions during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The police redressed the complaints of 2412 citizens in open courts under open door policy. At least 126 children of martyred police officials were recruited in the police department under family claims.

The police department arranged the facility of health screening to 14,487 police personnel and provided the treatment facilities to ailing officials.

As many as 368 head constables were promoted to Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) while 143 ASI were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

