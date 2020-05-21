UrduPoint.com
Regional Press Important Part Of National Media : Minister Of Information And Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:39 PM

Regional press important part of national media : Minister of Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that regional press was an important and effective part of national media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that regional press was an important and effective part of national media.

In a statement, Senator Shibli Faraz said that the government believed in the basic constitutional and democratic right of freedom of expression. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to the development of all regional languages, promotion of journalism and literature.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the government would continue to facilitate and promote free and responsible journalism in the country.

The main objective of the certification of the newspapers, he said, was the promotion of real journalism in the country. This process was moving forward with consultation and cooperation of representative media organizations and other stakeholders. It would be helpful in ensuring transparent and fair distribution of advertisements, he added.

Shibli Faraz said there should be no misunderstanding regarding the verification process, as this process would strengthen regional journalism.

