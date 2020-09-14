UrduPoint.com
Regional Rail Network To Bring Prosperity For Region: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that regional rail network would ensure country's access to the Central Asian countries through Afghanistan and bring development and prosperity in the area.

During farewell meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, the minister commended the services of the envoy for promoting Pak-China relations and said "Chinese ambassador's efforts for approval of Main Line-I rail project are unforgettable".

He said that ML-I project was a game changer for Pakistan Railways and indispensable for strengthening country's economy.

Besides ML-I, Pakistan Railways was also putting efforts for development of Peshawar-Jalalabad and Quetta-Kandahar rail network.

The ambassador said that Pakistan and China are enjoying cordial relations and the people of both the countries are having warm relations.

Expressing his pleasure on the approval of ML-I project, the ambassador said this project would help promote Pakistan's local industry as well as create a number of employment opportunities for the people.

Secretary/Chairman Railways, Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani was also present in the meeting.

